The westbound carriageway had been blocked from 10.40am after an HGV collided with a bridge between junctions 34 and 33.

The closure will remain in place to allow for the bridge to be inspected and assessed by a structural engineer.

There are delays of up to 40 minutes and congestion for four miles. There is a diversion in place.

For those travelling westbound, exit the M62 at Junction 34 At the roundabout take the fourth exit onto the A19 for approximately one mile to the roundabout with the A645.

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto the A645 and proceed along this road for approximately six miles to the junction with the A162.

