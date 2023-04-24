News you can trust since 1852
Full carriageway on M62 at Ferrybridge to remain closed following collision and damage to bridge

Drivers are advised there is a full carriageway closure on the M62 following a collision.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read

The westbound carriageway had been blocked from 10.40am after an HGV collided with a bridge between junctions 34 and 33.

The closure will remain in place to allow for the bridge to be inspected and assessed by a structural engineer.

There are delays of up to 40 minutes and congestion for four miles. There is a diversion in place.

There are delays of up to 40 minutes.
For those travelling westbound, exit the M62 at Junction 34 At the roundabout take the fourth exit onto the A19 for approximately one mile to the roundabout with the A645.

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto the A645 and proceed along this road for approximately six miles to the junction with the A162.

At the junction, take the A162 southbound for approximately one mile. At the roundabout take the fourth exit to re-join the M62 West.

