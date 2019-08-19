Full list of banned items for Leeds Festival 2019 arena and campsite

Another huge Leeds Festival is almost upon us as fans of Foo Fighters, Post Malone and The 1975 prepare to descend upon Temple Newsam for Leeds Fest 2019.

But if you're doing your packing this week, you might want to take a look at this and make sure you don't fall foul of festival rules - or you could end up having trouble getting in.

In previous years, PINEAPPLES were banned from the festival, but the good news is that the spiky fruit has not made it to 2019's ban list specifically (unless the door staff decide it could be a weapon...).

The organisers of Leeds Festival have posted what festival goers are not allowed to bring ahead of the music festival this weekend.

Here is a list of items which are banned from all of Leeds Festival:

Aerosols over 250ml

Air horns and megaphones

All gas canisters of any size

Animals (apart from hearing / guide dogs)

Any goods to be used for unauthorised trade

Any items that could be considered as use as a weapon

Paper lanterns

Drones

Fireworks or flares

Glass

Items banned from the Leeds Festival arena (but campsite is fine):

Alcohol for personal consumption (owners must be 18+)

Audio recorders

Bags larger than A4 size or equivalent

Camping equipment

Cans

Chairs

Disposable barbecues and permitted cooking stoves

Firewood

Fitted gas canisters / cylinders in campervans

Flags

Gazebos