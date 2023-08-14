News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Fun at the seaside as Castleford enjoys A Grand Day Out

Families were able to enjoy a day at the beach without having to leave town at the weekend.
By Shawna Healey
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

The free Grand Day Out Castleford was held on Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12.

It featured a giant sand pit where kids got to play and make their own sandcastles.

Both days also included a variety of street food, funfair rides, face painting and some free craft activities for families.

Visitors tested their putting skills with crazy golf and joined The Hepworth gallery Wakefield learning team for outdoor creative play.

Kids got to stack, build, experiment, draw and play with activities inspired by artworks in the gallery.

A Grand Day Out will be in South Elmsall Town Council Social Centre at Westfield Lane Recreation Park, on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19, 10am-4pm, and finally, in Wakefield, Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26, 10am-4pm.

Undefined: readMore
Here are 12 pictures from a Grand Day Out in Castleford.

1. Here are 12 pictures from a Grand Day Out in Castleford

Here are 12 pictures from a Grand Day Out in Castleford. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Children got to play in the sand with bucket and spades.

2. Children got to play in the sand with buckets and spades

Children got to play in the sand with bucket and spades. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Kids also got to go play on some funfair rides.

3. Funfair rides

Kids also got to go play on some funfair rides. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Children got to enjoy the beach without having to go to the coast.

4. Kids got to enjoy the beach without having go to the coast

Children got to enjoy the beach without having to go to the coast. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:CastlefordWakefield