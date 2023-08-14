Fun at the seaside as Castleford enjoys A Grand Day Out
The free Grand Day Out Castleford was held on Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12.
It featured a giant sand pit where kids got to play and make their own sandcastles.
Both days also included a variety of street food, funfair rides, face painting and some free craft activities for families.
Visitors tested their putting skills with crazy golf and joined The Hepworth gallery Wakefield learning team for outdoor creative play.
Kids got to stack, build, experiment, draw and play with activities inspired by artworks in the gallery.
A Grand Day Out will be in South Elmsall Town Council Social Centre at Westfield Lane Recreation Park, on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19, 10am-4pm, and finally, in Wakefield, Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26, 10am-4pm.