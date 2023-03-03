The club has £8,000 up for grabs, with each successful applicant able to apply for up to £400 each, unless there are exceptional circumstances, when a larger amount will be considered.

Bids can be made by community, charitable, youth, and sporting organisations as well as by individuals within Horbury, Ossett and surrounding areas.

In previous years, awards have been made to a wide variety of good causes across the district and into bordering areas of South Kirklees.

The funding has gone towards things such as a kit for youth sports teams, musical instruments for bands, supporting groups for the elderly, school facilities, equipment for brownie packs, youth clubs and equipment for individuals with very specific needs.

Barry Blakemore, the president of the Rotary Club of Horbury and Phoenix, said: “The return of Horbury Show and Santa’s Sleigh in 2022 were very well supported by the community and consequently, Horbury and Ossett Phoenix Rotary Club has not only been able to continue our support of local food banks and other good causes, but we are now making a further £8000 from our charitable trust fund available for bids for funding.

"Payments from the fund will be limited to £400 per applicant, unless there are exceptional circumstances when a larger amount will be considered and can include the £400 amount as part of a bigger fund-raising effort by the bidder.

"We are proud to reinvest the generous donations from the people in our community back into worthwhile projects that make a real difference to those who live here.”

Application and information forms can be obtained by emailing [email protected]

Applications need to be completed and returned by Friday, March 24 2023 and all applicants will be notified of their success or otherwise by Saturday, 15 April 2023.