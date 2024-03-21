Funding for one of the most historic buildings in South Kirkby to deter troublemakers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding, from the Town Centres Regeneration Fund, will be used to upgrade the external lighting at The Church of All Saints, to deter troublemakers, and will start this month.

Revd Canon Paul Cartwright said: “We’re overjoyed that the council has provided resources to help us light this magnificent building in the heart of our community.

"The people of South Kirkby have worshiped on this site since before 1086, and the additional lighting will help deter the small minority who forget the importance of the building to our many local families.”

Revd Canon Paul Cartwright, Coun Michael Graham and Coun Steve Tulley at the South Kirkby church.

The Church of All Saints is a Grade I listed, historic building. Reference of a church on this site can be found in the Doomsday Book.

While parts of the current church date back to the 14th Century, much of the existing building has undergone extensive restoration. The church remains one of the town’s oldest and most loved buildings.

In 2018 the church fell victim to thieves who stripped the entire roof of its lead. Residents have seen a series of anti-social behaviour acts occurring in its grounds, especially after dark.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “We know the residents of South Kirkby have been concerned about anti-social behaviour and acts of vandalism that have affected this important building over the last few years.