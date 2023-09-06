News you can trust since 1852
Funding secured for project exploring 180 years of Wakefield's Eastmoor

A grant has been awarded to let more people know about the fascinating history of part of Wakefield.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Harrison Architectural Heritage has been given the Wakefield culture grant to research and pass on knowledge of 180 years of Eastmoor.

The project will explore the area’s architectural heritage and social history, and encourage community engagement.

Eastmoor was originally a small settlement based around Stanley Road in Victorian times but much of it was cleared in the early 20th century, leaving little architectural evidence.

A project called 180 years of Eastmoor: its people and their houses has received a Wakefield Culture grant. The project combines architectural heritage, social history and community engagement, and closely fits the grant criteria to engage communities who do not traditionally get involved in creative and culturalA project called 180 years of Eastmoor: its people and their houses has received a Wakefield Culture grant. The project combines architectural heritage, social history and community engagement, and closely fits the grant criteria to engage communities who do not traditionally get involved in creative and cultural
The mid-20th century council estate built to the east of that settlement was a planned build, but neither the masterplan nor the architectural drawings survive.

The project will begin in September with a series of free workshops primarily aimed at current residents of Eastmoor. introducing the resources and techniques of architectural and social research.

Harrison Architectural Heritage is working with other organisations on the project, including Wakefield Library and St Swithun’s Community Centre.

For more information call 07737 484621 or email [email protected].

