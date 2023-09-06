Funding secured for project exploring 180 years of Wakefield's Eastmoor
Harrison Architectural Heritage has been given the Wakefield culture grant to research and pass on knowledge of 180 years of Eastmoor.
The project will explore the area’s architectural heritage and social history, and encourage community engagement.
Eastmoor was originally a small settlement based around Stanley Road in Victorian times but much of it was cleared in the early 20th century, leaving little architectural evidence.
The mid-20th century council estate built to the east of that settlement was a planned build, but neither the masterplan nor the architectural drawings survive.
The project will begin in September with a series of free workshops primarily aimed at current residents of Eastmoor. introducing the resources and techniques of architectural and social research.
Harrison Architectural Heritage is working with other organisations on the project, including Wakefield Library and St Swithun’s Community Centre.
For more information call 07737 484621 or email [email protected].