The scheme called Vocalise provides an opportunity for deaf pupils at The Rookeries which is part of Carleton Junior, Infant and Nursery School, to be involved in music.

Phil Needham, Principal of Wakefield Music Education Hub in collaboration with Danny Lane, Artistic Director of Music and the Deaf, have secured the funding through Holly Hock Charitable Trust for a West Yorkshire music programme.

The Vocalise programme aims to make music accessible for deaf children and for children to learn more about vibrations. Participants also experience real instruments as well as developing their own vocal vibrations where possible. It is also running at other locations across Yorkshire.

Students at the Rookeries, Pontefract, who will benefit from the music programme.

There will be 18 children at The Rookeries who will take part, including those who can access sounds and those who have no hearing, the school said.

Diane Marsh, Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator at The Rookeries, added: “As an inclusive school, we believe our deaf and hearing impaired children should have access to the music curriculum in a meaningful and constructive way.

"We believe all children have the ability to develop their musical abilities and potential and are assured that partnering with Music and the Deaf for the Vocalise project will be a further stepping stone in this.

"Providing these children with experiences to involve themselves with music in a variety of contexts will help to enhance the curriculum and inclusivity at our school and also develop an understanding and value of music for children in their deaf culture.”

The Rookeries at Pontefract is the beneficiary of a grant allowing them to set up a music programme to help deaf pupils

The project will culminate with a performance in the new year for all participants to showcase the skills they’ve learnt.

The Rookeries and Carleton Junior, Infant and Nursery School are part of the Pontefract Academies Trust. For the work that they do please visit: https://www.pontefractacademiestrust.org.uk/

