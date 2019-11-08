Fundraiser for young Oliver left paralysed by rare illness

A fundraiser for a young boy left paralysed by a rare condition will take place this this weekend.

Oliver Quirke from Ossett has flaccid myelitis, a rare disease which affects the spinal chord and has left him paralysed from the waist down.

He was diagnosed in December last year, when he was just five.

A crowd funding appeal was launched in September to raise £10,000 to buy Oliver a lightweight wheelchair, standing frame and physiotherapy sessions.

A fundraiser will take place at the Masons Arms on Bell Lane, Ackworth, this Saturday, November 9 starting at 7pm.

There will be an auction with items including a signed Leeds United shirt, Castleford Tigers shirt. There will also be a raffle with more than 45 prizes, including a Haribo hamper and Disney on Ice family ticket.

Entry to the event is free and there will be a free buffet and live music.