Fundraiser in aid of MND Association in memory of brother who 'loved everything about life'

Martin Moran died at the age of 48 after initially being diagnosed with the condition in September 2017.

His sister, Helen Hargreaves, 43, is hoping a fundraising event to be held in Pontefract this August, will help raise awareness and funds for the MND Association in tribute to Martin, who she describes not only as her brother, but her best friend.

She said: “Martin was very funny – very close to the bone! He was the life and soul of the party. He loved everyone and everyone loved him.

LOVED: Martin with sister Helen, brother-in-law Rob and proud nephew and nieces, Ben, Isabelle and Olivia.

“He was always smiling. He smiled before he was diagnosed, he smiled throughout MND and at the end. His smile was always there.

"He loved everything about life.”

Helen has been fundraising since Martin’s death and said she is in awe of Rob Burrow and his family for all they are doing for the MND community.

”I’m so grateful to Rob and to everyone who has shared their story. I’m in total awe. I completely understand what families are going through – everything that happens ‘behind the scenes’.

Martin and Helen shared the same interests.

"Martin’s wife, Helen, was an absolute God send to him. She is such a strong lady and loved – and still loves – the bones of him.”

Sports fan Martin was thrilled to have been visited by Kevin Sinfield, who presented him with a signed Leeds Rhinos shirt.

He also met Robbie Paul and Jamie Jones-Buchanan as well as sports reporter and former Super League Show host Tanya Arnold, who visited him at home to show her support.

Martin, who worked for Bradford Council as a Bereavement Service Manager, passed away on December 4 last year and there were many poignant moments at his funeral.

Martin was chuffed to meet Kevin Sinfield, who presented him with a signed Rhinos shirt, and former Bulls player Robbie Paul.

"Every person involved in Martin’s funeral were his friends. From the funeral director to the funeral home,” Helen said.

"On the day of his funeral, the hearse drove past the Bradford City’s Valley Parade ground and Bradford Bulls’ Odsal Stadium where a football and rugby ball were both placed on his coffin.

"He was carried by three of his friends and my husband, Rob to the song Brothers in Arms by Dire Straits.”

Helen said there was also a special bond between Martin and her children, Ben,17, Isabelle, 14 and Olivia,11 – who he idolised and was Godfather to all three.

Martin and Helen growing up.

They are keen footballers with links to Pontefract Collieries FC, where the charity football match, between Pontefract Collieries FC and Supporting Charities FC, and fun day will take place on August 20 at Hunters Stadium, Beechnut Lane, with money raised going to the MND Association and the Leeds Hospital Charity for an MND centre in Leeds.

As well as the match, there will be lots of family fun including bouncy castles, inflatables, face painting, stalls and vocalist Leanne Jeffers, a past Unexpected Star on the BBC’s Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

And the event will see the return of the Ice Bucket Challenge, the fundraising craze that went viral in 2014 to raise awareness to MND.

Tickets are £5 for adults, which can be paid on the gate, and free for children. Gates open at noon.

"The Pontefract club have been amazingly supportive,” Helen said. “They can’t do enough to help. I’m overwhelmed by the kindness shown by everyone and I can’t thank people enough."

For Helen, raising awareness to such a cruel condition is so close to her heart.

Helen says Martin just loved life and fought until the very end.

"I want to give someone back,” she said.

"Martin’s story has inspired me to be braver and to give more no matter how difficult it is.

"I had the overwhelming privilege of a very brief chat with Rob Burrows at the Kews Burrows FC match a couple weeks ago and it made me even more determined to help find a cure.

"I don’t want anyone else to have to got through what Martin went through. I feel so sorry for him not being here – someone who just loved life.”

"I’ve struggled with the loss of Martin and feel like I need to do something so his death wasn't for nothing.