Fundraiser in memory of Castleford's Rebecca Simpson

A fundraiser in memory of murdered Castleford woman, Rebecca Simpson, will be held at Castleford Panthers’ ground this Sunday, September 14.

The family event, which has switched from Cutsyke Working Men’s Club will be held at the rugby ground on Raglan Close from 1pm until late.

The day includes raffle prize, face painting, bouncy castle, glitter tattoos, ladies/kids hair platting and curling.

Rebecca Simpson, 30, died in hospital on August 26 after being found seriously injured at a property on Smawthorne Grove.