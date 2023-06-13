Mr Moran, 32, passed away after being involved in a road collision whilst on a stag celebration party in Nevada on Friday, June 9.

Tributes poured in from his friends, family, colleagues and clients over the weekend, with many people who knew him calling Mr Moran “one of the nicest lads ever”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And his heartbroken girlfriend Georgia Cooke said the couple had been planning to move into their new home together.

Mr Moran was killed in a tragic accident whilst on a stag do celebration in Las Vegas in the states last week.

Writing on social media, she said: "I don’t even have the words of how I’m feeling right now. I can’t believe I am writing this, I am so sorry this has happened to you.

"It was only yesterday we was speaking about our new home and that it won’t be long till we are moving in, we were so excited.

"You were the most kind, caring and selfless person who did anything to help your friends and family when they needed you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had so many plans for our future I’m just so heartbroken that those won’t happen anymore.

Mr Moran was a proud uncle to his eight-year-old niece, Jorgie.

"You are so so loved by everyone I hope you realised that. I really don’t know what I am going to do without you, I feel so lost, you brought me so much happiness.

"You’re going to be missed by everyone, so much.

"I love you more than words can say, fly high baby."

The 32-year-old was a beloved uncle to his eight-year-old niece, Jorgie, and a keen amateur rugby player, supporting Leeds United and Wakefield Trinity.

Mr Moran and his girlfriend, Georgia Cooke, were set to move in together.

The team at the UK Foreign Office have confirmed that they are supporting Mr Moran’s family, as well as working with the local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Las Vegas and are in touch with the local authorities.”

Around 1,000 people have supported Ms Cooke’s online fundraising page to get Mr Moran repatriated from the US, bringing the current total up to nearly £35,000.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bringing-tangy-home?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=chat&utm_source=whatsApp