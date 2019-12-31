Fundraising for Rob passes £200,000 mark

A staggering £205,000 has been raised so far for stricken Rugby League star, Rob Burrow, who announced recently that he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

The 37-year-old, who is from Pontefract, only retired from the game in 2017 after winning eight Super League Grand Finals.

The fundraising page was set up to help his ongoing treatment shortly after his announcement about his illness, which rocked the rugby fans across the globe. In a matter of days it reached tens of thousands of pounds.

The total stood at £205,739 as of earlier this afternoon.

Almost 9,000 people have pledged cash, including former England football team captain, Wayne Rooney, who is a fan of Leeds Rhinos - Rob’s former club.

MND affects the specialist nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing irreversible damage.

There is no known cure, and most patients pass away within three years.