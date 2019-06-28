Funeral held in memory of former town councillor

Funeral held for former South Kirkby councillor Mollie Wright

A funeral for Mollie Wright was held on Thursday at All Saints Church, South Kirkby.

The funeral was followed by a committal service at Carr Lane Cemetery.

An obituary notice published in the Express said that Coun Wright was “a loving wife to the late Bill Wright, also a loving mum, grandma and great grandma”.

Donations in lieu of flowers were given for the Alzheimer’s Society UK.

Writing on the town council’s Facebook page Leanne Marsh said: “Absolutely lovely lady. Glad I had the pleasure of growing up on the same street.

“I’ll never forget her husband Bill coming round every Christmas dressed as Santa. Lovely couple. Hope you rest in peace.”

Donna Johnston said: “So sorry to hear this. Condolences from everyone at Normanton Town Council.”