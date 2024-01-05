Funeral planned for 'the kindest person you could ever meet' Angie Hall
Angie Hall, formally Preece, passed away suddenly on December 7, aged 64, at Pinderfields Hospital.
Born in Birmingham Hospital, Angie moved to Pontefract with her grandparents Margary and Victor.
Growing up in the town, Angie went on to have three children, Darren, Lisa and Emma.
Emma said: “She was the kindest person you could ever meet. She would give her last penny to anyone to help them.
"You couldn’t walk away from her home without her giving you something – from the postman to the binmen.
”I’ll miss her every minute of every day for the rest of my life.”
Angie was sister to Roger, Cath, David, Susan and Paula, a doting nanna to Shellbe, Courtney, James, Jamie-Lea, Millie, Ellie and Leyton and great-nanna to Cherry, Kleo and Tommy.
The funeral will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, January 10 at 12.20pm followed by a celebration of her life at The Railway pub in Featherstone.
Family flowers only and donations can be made to the Parkinson’s charity.