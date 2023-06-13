The event will be filled with role play areas, sumo suits, huge water fights, stage shows, giant inflatable games, character meet and greets, under five’s area, high energy inflatables and more!

Some of Funtopias most popular attractions include a 110ft giant inflatable obstacle course, role play areas, farmyard, construction zone and Cozy Coup Car Club, an under five’s area with inflatables, soft play and ride ons, water fights and giant bubble making arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the activities and games are included in the price of entry. But please note, some activities have height/age restrictions attached.

The fun-packed children’s festival, specifically designed for under 10s, is coming to Wakefield and Pontefract this summer.

The 2023 Summer Tour runs until August and is visiting Thornes Park, Wakefield, on Saturday, July 8 and then Pontefract Park on Tuesday, August 15, open from 11.30am-5pm.

And after trialling Funtopia’s new autism friendly sessions last year, they received a positively overwhelming response.

The 2023 tour will now feature an autism friendly session at the start of every event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions take place 10.30am-11.30am and tickets can be purchased at the event on the day.

The event will be filled with role play areas, sumo suits, huge water fights, stage shows, giant inflatable games, character meet and greets, under five’s area, high energy inflatables and more!

Sam Harrison, Event Manager, said: “We’re pleased to be offering our popular autism friendly sessions this year.

"These sessions are specifically designed to allow children with autism the opportunity to visit Funtopia in a more relaxed and suitable setting.

"We’ve found that these children can often be forgotten and don’t always get the opportunity to visit events. We hope that they will be popular with the local community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funtopia was due to visit Wakefield in April but unfortunately the event was cancelled due to saturated grounds.

Sarah Green, Company Director, said: “We were so disappointed that we had to cancel our event earlier in the year, but the grounds were just too wet in April to open Funtopia.

"In fact, we had to cancel 12 Funtopias in total at the start of the season due to wet weather and saturated grounds. We can’t wait to finally be visiting Wakefield in July.

All tickets are purchased on the gate, there’s no need to pre-book.

Sales open at 10am every event. Tickets are priced at:

MAIN EVENT:

Under 90cm FREE

Over 90cm £10

Adults £2.50

AUTISM FRIENDLY SESSION:

Under 90cm FREE

Over 90cm £5

Adults FREE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad