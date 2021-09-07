Fusion Foodbank receives donation from Wakefield supermarket

Jack’s supermarket, on Ings Road, donated a selection of treats to Fusion Foodbank.

Jack’s kindly donated a selection of flavoured water, orange juice, biscuits, cookies and other treats to Fusion Foodbank on Wednesday September 1.

Fusion is a non-for-profit charity. Its mission is to ‘empower people to make informed life choices and to actively take part in shaping a positive future for themselves and their communities’.

Throughout the year their foodbank provides food for the local community, and they work together to help stop hunger in their local area.

Michael Ward, Store Manager of Jack’s Wakefield, said: “Here at Jack’s we really care about our local community, which is why it is so important for us to show our appreciation in any way we can.