Garden for green-fingered adults with disabilities opens at Wakefield's Agbrigg and Belle Vue community centre
The original outdoor area at Agbrigg and Belle Vue Community Centre had fallen into disrepair following its closure due to the pandemic lockdowns.
But efforts of volunteers from Wakefield Council have brought the space back to life.
The Day Opportunities Service, which works with adults with autism or a learning disability, has been able to restart its support and training, and give carers a break from their daily responsibilities.
The public is being encouraged to visit the centre’s café, Monty’s, and taste the food on the menu which uses fresh produce grown in the garden and greenhouses.
Councillor Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, officially opened the space and gave the workers a helping hand.
She said: “It is fantastic to come here and see the difference the centre makes to their lives.
“It provides meaningful activities and gives people living with disabilities the chance to develop skills that could lead to employment or help them become more independent in everyday life.”
The council has also started running a supported employment scheme, based at the centre, and funded by the Department for Work and Pensions, which seeks paid employment opportunities for adults with learning disabilities and autism.
Along with the gardening there is in-depth training in the café, for them to learn about food hygiene and preparation.
Monty’s café is open to the public Monday to Thursday from 9.30am to 2.30pm and Friday from 9am to 12:30pm.