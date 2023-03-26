Gale’s stunning treble, along with tries from Mathieu Cozza, Elijah Taylor, Kyle Evans, Connor Jones and Joey Leilua, ensured Fev made it seven wins from their opening seven games in stylish fashion.

While the routine victory – which included four tries in a magical eleven minute spell at the start of the second half – extended their lead at the top of the table to four points after Toulouse’s defeat at Sheffield Eagles on Saturday, Featherstone were returning to the Millennium Stadium for the first time since their surprising 22-18 defeat in the third round of the Challenge Cup at the hands of Halifax Panthers.

Sean Long’s men responded positively from that hiccup with a 34-6 win at Swinton Lions last weekend and once Cozza waltzed his way over the line in the 14th minute here, you sensed there was only going to be one winner against a York side who hadn’t triumphed in this part of West Yorkshire since 2006.

The Millennium Stadium, home of Featherstone Rovers

The Knights were also reeling from a disappointing performance - and result - at home to Whitehaven last time out, which ended a three-game winning run.

But they went toe-to-toe with the early-season pace-setters as both teams successfully completed their sets in the opening eight minutes. And when Gale dropped a high bomb from Liam Harris to give the visitors the game’s first penalty, the home side were faced with some unexpected pressure.

That pressure intensified when Joey Leilua attempted an interception but he knocked on allowing York six more. However, Fev seemed to take the shine off the Knights’ armour after Craig Kopczak’s monstrous big hit on Jordan Thompson denied the visitors a certain try.

And, after Harris attempted an audacious 40-20, Fev took supreme advantage of the ball going out on the full thanks to Cozza’s lovely weaving run which ended with him darting under the posts for his first try of the season, despite featuring in every game - even referee Liam Rush had to produce some slick footwork to avoid being charged into by the loose forward.

Cozza proved to be a nuisance shortly after, beating three men before offloading to Caleb Aekins who was tackled high.

From the next play, Taylor neatly twisted and turned over the line for his first try since joining from Salford in the close season.

York had no answers and found themselves more than two scores down at the interval as Craig Hall – one of three changes Long made from the side which won at Swinton – made it three kicks from three when he added a penalty to the two successful conversion attempts right on the hooter.

Fev’s first half performance could be described steady, but their second half showing was mesmerising as four tries in eleven scintillating minutes right after the break gave them a commanding lead.

Riley Dean, Taylor, Aekins and Leilua all combined to find Evans who went over in the corner for his third try in two games following his double at Swinton last weekend.

John Davies then ducked and dived, Tyson Fury-esque, through a couple of York challenges before releasing Jones who went over unopposed.

Gale then went over for two tries in as many minutes - both involved him racing away down the wing; Fev were racing away with the game, 34-0.

The visitors managed to get on the board when James Glover touched down after a grubber kick.

But Gale completed his second hat-trick of the season in the 70th minute for his 11th try of 2023.

There was still time for Leilua to crash over to put the cherry on top of the cake for Fev, who easily maintained their perfect start in the league.

Featherstone: Aekins, Evans, Leilua, Hall, Gale, Taylor, Dean, Kopczak, Wildie, Lockwood, Day, Bussey, Cozza

Interchanges: Jones, Davies, Moors, Yei

Tries: Cozza, Taylor, Evans, Jones, Gale (3), Leilua

Conversions: Hall (6)

Penalties: Hall

York: Brown, Towse, Barley, Glover, Ward, Marsh, Harris, Antrobus, Jubb, Fitzsimmons, Dee, Kirmond, Thompson

Interchanges: Michael, Daley, Teanby, Ta’ai

Tries: Glover

