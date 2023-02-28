West Yorkshire Police say they attended a report of a gas explosion at Woody's DIY on Enterprise Way, Castleford at around 2.30pm.

The fire service also attended and two casualties were treated for minor injuries.

Officers say the people are safe and well and the investigation into the explosion is deeming it non-suspicious.

Roads were closed, including the bus station whilst emergency services attended, which reopened around 6.40pm.

In a statement on Facebook, West Yorkshire Police for Wakefield and the North East said: "Officers have attended a report of a gas explosion and fire at Woodys DIY Castleford, Enterprise Way. The fire service have put out the fire and two casualties have been treated with minor injuries. They are both safe and well.

"Initial enquiries reveal this is not suspicious. The roads, Bus Station and local businesses are now open as usual. We would like to thank public of their patience for any disruption caused."

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 2.30pm to reports of explosions at Woody’s DIY.

"Engines attended from Castleford, Garforth and Featherstone, also Leeds’ aerial appliance was used for a while.

"The fire was in the yard at the rear of the DIY store and crews gained access via Castleford Bus Station where they discovered gas canisters on fire causing loud bangs.

"There were two casualties – a by-stander who was hit by debris and an employee who suffered burns to their wrist, face and lower back.