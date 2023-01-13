The famous race in the Wakefield village, which sees runners lug sacks of coal along a gruelling 1.1m route through Gawthorpe, has become as synonymous with Easter in West Yorkshire as chocolate eggs.

This unique coal race started in 1963 as a result of a challenge between a coal man and a farmer, and they’ve been going ever since (except for a short break, due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

The upcoming race marks the 60th annual World Coal Carrying Championship and will take place on Monday, April 10 2023 in Gawthorpe – with the first adult races running from 11.30am.

Duncan Smith, secretary of Gawthorpe Maypole Committee, said: “We are thrilled to be holding the 60th version of the coal race this coming Easter Monday.

“We have already planned to be able to mark this special event that has grown over the years and has achieved local, regional, national and international coverage and support.

"We plan to have commemorative t-shirts for competitors as well as merchandise for members of the public to purchase.

"Our race trophies, which are made of real coal and resin, will reflect the special nature of the event and for this year the children’s fun runs will also attract commemorative prizes as well to mark the special occasion.

The annual coal race will take place on Easter Sunday, April 10 2023.

“Each adult and child competitor will receive a commemorative race medal and special certificate as a memento of the 60th running of the event.”

The event consists of men’s, women’s and children’s races.

Men carry 50kg of coal and women 20kg in weight. Children do not carry any weight, and race 150 metres.

There are two men’s veterans coal races, two women’s races and three men’s races, with the best times for wins and places taken across the relevant race categories.

The female winners will receive the same prize money as men for the first time.

Entry for the children’s races cost £3, with entry for the women’s and men’s veterans races costing £20 and entry to the men’s and women’s main races costing £25.

Goody bags and a t-shirt given to every child entrant and commemorative medals for all children who run.

As well as the traditional Women’s Main race and to mark the 60th version of the event, organisers are introducing a Women’s Veteran’s race for female competitors over the age of 40, which will have its own prize money and trophies.

The prize money for the Women’s Main Race will also be raised to the same level as the Men’s Main Race – £750 for 1st place, £500 for second place and £250 for third place – to mark the occasion.

Mr Smith added: “Our planning and preparations continue and we hope to have even more on offer to mark this special version of this popular event.”

If the world record times for the Main Men’s Race (4 minutes and 6 seconds) and the Main Women’s Races (4 minutes and 25 seconds) are broken, the first place prizes will be a massive £1,000 each.

And all adult competitors will receive a commemorative medal and certificate.

To register, please visit Gawthorpe Maypole Committee website’s here http://www.gawthorpemaypole.org.uk/?page_id=731.