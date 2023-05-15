Gawthorpe Maypole Procession 2023 brings fancy dress and floats to Wakefield

Hundreds of people joined the 149th Gawthorpe Maypole Procession this weekend - but can you see anyone you know?

Big crowds turned out in glorious weather to see the parade through the village on Saturday.

Colourful floats and people wearing fancy dress costumes marched from Highfield School to the maypole green.

This year’s May Queen was Miss Melissa Ferdinand who was accompanied by her Maids of Honour.

The sun was shining as people enjoyed the procession through the village, all the fun of the feast and lots of locally provided food.

