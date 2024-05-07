Gawthorpe’s 150th Maypole Procession took place on Saturday, May 4, and saw crowds take to the streets as the parade of colourful floats, people in fancy dress, the May Queen, and a traditional brass band travelled through the streets of Gawthorpe and Ossett before the traditional maypole dancing performance took place.

The procession covers around four and a half miles and started at 2pm from Highfield School on Gawthorpe Lane.

The annual parade takes place each year on the first Saturday of May, and sees school children, businesses and the community come together to celebrate the annual tradition.

Take a look at these 28 pictures which capture the excitement of the day.

You can also look through pictures from maypole celebrations in the area from across the years here.

