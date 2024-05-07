Gawthorpe Maypole Procession 2024: 28 pictures from 150th anniversary of traditional parade

Here are 28 pictures from the 150th anniversary of the Gawthorpe Maypole Procession, including traditional brass band, fancy dress, floats and May Queen.
By Catherine Gannon
Published 7th May 2024, 12:47 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 12:54 BST

Gawthorpe’s 150th Maypole Procession took place on Saturday, May 4, and saw crowds take to the streets as the parade of colourful floats, people in fancy dress, the May Queen, and a traditional brass band travelled through the streets of Gawthorpe and Ossett before the traditional maypole dancing performance took place.

The procession covers around four and a half miles and started at 2pm from Highfield School on Gawthorpe Lane.

The annual parade takes place each year on the first Saturday of May, and sees school children, businesses and the community come together to celebrate the annual tradition.

Take a look at these 28 pictures which capture the excitement of the day.

You can also look through pictures from maypole celebrations in the area from across the years here.

Gawthorpe's maypole procession covers around 4 and a half miles. Picture Scott Merrylees

1. Gawthorpe 150th Maypole Procession

Gawthorpe's maypole procession covers around 4 and a half miles. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Each year the parade is led by the May Queen. Picture: Scott Merrylees

2. Gawthorpe 150th Maypole Procession

Each year the parade is led by the May Queen. Picture: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Gawthorpe May Day Parade. Picture Scott Merrylees

3. Gawthorpe 150th Maypole Procession

Gawthorpe May Day Parade. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Gawthorpe's 150th maypole procession took place on Saturday, May 4. Picture Scott Merrylees

4. Gawthorpe 150th Maypole Procession

Gawthorpe's 150th maypole procession took place on Saturday, May 4. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

