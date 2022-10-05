Paul, 36, who was born with cerebral palsy, was not officially diagnosed with the neurological disability until he was 18 months old.

Following the diagnosis, Paul's mum was warned by doctor's that he would never lead a normal life as he wouldn't be able to walk, talk, eat or drink by himself.

But ever determined, Paul has gone on to live a full and successful life.He said: “Growing up I was a very determined child. No barrier would stop me from doing anything and if a barrier did get in my way I found a way around it.

Paul was a Team GB Wheelchair Rugby athelete for 6 years.

“I was able to walk, not like everyone else but I was able to walk. I learned to talk, eat and drink all by myself and even how to ride a bike – for me this was a huge achievement.”

Growing up with a cerebral palsy didn't stop Paul from defying doctor's.

He attended a 'normal' school and went on to work in graphic design, which originated his passion and is what he continues to do today, setting up Wheely Crafty in Wakefield city centre.

Paul’s wheelchair rugby career began following his confinement to a wheelchair as a teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheelie Crafty specialises in Acrylic Blanks.

Passionate about sport, he felt inspired after watching wheelchair basketball at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He was invited to play wheelchair rugby locally and he visited a GB camp and was signed to an East Midlands team.

Paul said: “One year from that day, having signed for a club in the East Midlands, I was nominated High Point Player of the Year and invited to be part of the Great Britain wheelchair rugby squad. Such an achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout my GB career I won countless medals and awards, the greatest being playing in the World Cup at the Copper Box in London in front of a packed out stadium and broadcast live on TV.”

Wheelie Crafty is located in Wakefield City Centre.

Following six years as a competitive athlete for the GB team, Paul chose to retire in order to spend more time with his family and work outside of wheelchair rugby.

“As the years went on I started back doing some graphic design for myself. I’ve always loved it and love crafting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In 2021 I decided to start my own business and that’s where Wheelie Crafty began.”

Wheelie Crafty is a craft business specialising in Acrylic Blanks. The business provides blank acrylic shapes to companies and hobbyists that can then personalise them and keep, or sell, them on.

Alongside the business, Paul's passion for rugby still holds strong as he has taken a coaching position at a local wheelchair rugby club in Featherstone.

Following his career and business success Paul believes it was his ambition that allowed him to defy doctors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My biggest encouragement to anyone out their with a disability or not, you make your own life,” he said.