GCSE results day 2023: Live updates and reaction as students across Wakefield, Castleford, and Pontefract collect their grades
Thousands of pupils across the UK sat their A Level exams this May and June.
This morning they will find out their results.
Follow our blog and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Do you have any GCSE news to share? Email [email protected]
GCSEs LIVE: Results as they happen from across Wakefield, Pontefract, and Castleford
Here is some advice just in case your child didn’t get the results they were expecting.
Here is some advice from the children’s mental health charity, Young Minds, on how to support children if they do not get the results they were expecting.
Still time to apply to Wakefield College
Still not sure what to do in September? Don’t worry it’s not too late to apply to Wakefield College.
Education secretary congratulates students
The Department for Education has released a statement congratulating GCSE students across the country.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Congratulations to everyone receiving their results. This cohort have shown tremendous resilience in recent years and should be proud of all the work they’ve done to reach this milestone.
“Grading is returning to normal which means a pupil who would have achieved a grade 4 before the pandemic, is just as likely to achieve that this year.
“Students now have more options to choose from than ever before - such as our high-quality T Levels, including legal and agriculture starting from this September. They can also take A levels or earn and learn on a wide range of apprenticeships, from journalism to accountancy.
“Whichever path students decide to take, they can have confidence it will set them up for a successful career. I wish everyone the very best as they move onto their next chapter”.
Wakefield Council congratulates students on GCSE results
Wakefield Council is sending its support and congratulations to the many young people receiving their GCSE results today.
It is too early to have an overall picture of results from across the district but Councillor Margaret Isherwood, the council’s cabinet member for children and young people, has sent her congratulations and best wishes to all the students. Coun Isherwood said: “Congratulations to all those collecting their GCSE results today.
“I hope all the hard work done by the students, their teachers and their families, is paying off today.
“If you didn’t get the results you were hoping for, please contact your school who will be able to give you plenty of support and advice on your next steps.“I wish all our students the very best in their future plans.”
For more help and advice, please visit https://www.gov.uk/careers-helpline-for-teenagers
Welcome to GCSE results day!
It’s GCSE results day and students from across Wakefield, Pontefract, and Castleford will be collecting their results! Keep checking back here throughout the day for news from across the borough.
Share you GCSE results day news with us - email [email protected]