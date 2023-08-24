The Department for Education has released a statement congratulating GCSE students across the country.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Congratulations to everyone receiving their results. This cohort have shown tremendous resilience in recent years and should be proud of all the work they’ve done to reach this milestone.

“Grading is returning to normal which means a pupil who would have achieved a grade 4 before the pandemic, is just as likely to achieve that this year.

“Students now have more options to choose from than ever before - such as our high-quality T Levels, including legal and agriculture starting from this September. They can also take A levels or earn and learn on a wide range of apprenticeships, from journalism to accountancy.