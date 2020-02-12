Generous firm offers FREE carpets to people whose homes have been flooded by Storm Ciara

A carpet firm is offering free carpets to people across West Yorkshire whose homes have been affected by flooding during Storm Ciara.

SR Carpets and Floors, which is based in Bradford, gave free carpets to the community after the 2015 floods and will be doing the same again.

To claim your FREE carpet you must be able to collect from SR carpets and floors located at 94 Garnett Street, Bradford.

Owner Shahid Raqib said: "We did it in 2015 and we managed to help a lot of people. It's not easy to replace some items and especially when it is unexpected.

People who are in need, across West Yorkshire, can choose a carpet, as long as they can collect from the warehouse.

"Being in the carpet industry all my life we know how hard it can be to afford them, some people live week by week and do not have the funds to replace them when something like this happens out of the blue," Mr Raqib said.

"So far we have had a steady stream of people coming in and we welcome more to be able to help."

To claim a free carpet a photo of the damage and proof of address is required.

Mr Raqib said: "We have to recognise that our income comes from the people so it is only natural that we give back to them, we must do our best and help the community."

SR Carpets and Floors are located at 94 Garnett Street, BD3 9HB