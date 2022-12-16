Owner of AStar Muscle and Fitness, Keith Brook, 43, from Sharlston, has made big Christmas donations to Wakefield Street Kitchen since 2019.

Previously, Keith donated warm clothes to the charity but decided to donate chocolate selection boxes, toiletry packs and sets of hats and gloves to Wakefield Street Kitchen and the Castle Children’s Centre on Barnsley Road, this year.

The dad-of-two said it was important to him to give back at Christmas after knowing what it was like to grow up without much.

Keith has donated six vans worth of chocolate selection boxes and toiletry bags to Wakefield Street Kitchen and the Castle Children's Centre.

Keith said: “For the last three years, I’ve collected clothes for Wakefield Street Kitchen but it got a bit overwhelming, people were bringing high heels and all sorts to be donated.

"So, this year we decided to donate selection boxes and toiletry sets and we’ve had absolutely loads. A local business also gave us £200 which was spent on buying hats and gloves and such.”

The businessman had to make six trips to the organisations in his van and estimates that he has provided enough chocolate boxes and hygiene packs to help around 500 kids and young people over the festive season.

Keith added: “Helping others is very important to me because I had quite a tough upbringing but now I’m successful.

Keith has donated to charity for Christmas for the past three years.

"I grew up in Kettlethorpe and had nothing, when I started doing better for myself and got the gym I realised that I could make a massive difference."

