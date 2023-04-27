A free family-friendly event is to take place at Stanley Library at Lake Lock Road to encourage cycling to and from the district’s libraries.

Visitors will be able to get cycle safety information plus expert tips and route ideas for summer holiday bike rides at the event on Saturday April 29.

People can bring a bike and get advice on how to fix and adjust it from 10am to 1pm.

Children can also get creative and imagine their dream bike and learn the names of different bike parts.

Organisers say there is no need to book, just turn up.

Mark Lynam, corporate director for Wakefield Council’s Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “This event is an opportunity to find out more about cycling, and the ‘green libraries’ scheme.

“It aims to encourage people to use a bike, or walk to libraries instead of driving, and to help tackle environmental concerns and vehicle emissions.”

The Stanley event is part of the ‘green libraries’ scheme, that Wakefield Council has signed up to, and gives visitors access to self-service bike repair kits at all libraries, and with two outdoor mending stations at Airedale and Stanley.

Libraries are environmentally friendly places, that reuse and recycle books – and this initiative is a way to support communities and create a better future for people and the planet.

