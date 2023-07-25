The free Grand Day Out Castleford will be held Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12.

It will feature a giant sand pit where kids can play and make their own sandcastles.

Both days will also include a variety of street food, funfair rides, face painting and some free craft activities for families.

Seaside event in Castleford town centre. Picture Scott Merrylees

Visitors can test their putting skills with crazy golf and join The Hepworth gallery Wakefield learning team for outdoor creative play.

Kids can stack, build, experiment, draw and play with activities inspired by artworks in the gallery.