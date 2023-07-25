Get ready for a Grand Day Out at the seaside – in Castleford
The free Grand Day Out Castleford will be held Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12.
It will feature a giant sand pit where kids can play and make their own sandcastles.
Both days will also include a variety of street food, funfair rides, face painting and some free craft activities for families.
Visitors can test their putting skills with crazy golf and join The Hepworth gallery Wakefield learning team for outdoor creative play.
Kids can stack, build, experiment, draw and play with activities inspired by artworks in the gallery.
A Grand Day Out will be in Castleford August 11 and August 12, 10am-4pm, followed by South Elmsall Town Council Social Centre at Westfield Lane Recreation Park, August 18 and August 19, 10am-4pm, and finally, in Wakefield, August 25 and August 26, 10am-4pm.