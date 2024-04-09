Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donna Farey decided to organise the event after being inspired by the help from the support group she attends – the Pontefract and District Breast Cancer Support Group.

More than 100 people are expected to attend the event – which will take place at 8pm on May 31 – where they will follow a route around Ackworth in sparkly bras and collect donations for the support group.

Donna said: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer very recently, and joined the support group. [The group leader] has been an absolute legend –I wanted to do my part to give something back.”

The 'Get Yer T*ts Out' fundraiser will take place on May 31 at 8pm. The group will collect money for the Pontefract and District Breast Cancer Support Group and raise awareness of how to detect breast cancer. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The brassiere-clad group will follow a route approximately a mile and a half long, starting at the Bell Lane car park in Ackworth and going on to the Angel and the Electric Theatre – where they will stop for refreshments before making their way to the Mason’s Arms.

A nurse will be at the Mason’s Arms to show people how to properly check their breasts for any lumps or changes.

Donna said she was inspired to organise the event after seeing similar campaigns such as London’s breast cancer charity night walk “MoonWalk”.

She said: “I thought, what a way to attract attention.”

All of the donations collected will go the the Pontefract and District Breast Cancer Support Group.

Donna said everyone in the group has been very welcoming, and that it will be somewhere she continues to attend even after she has got through her journey.

Donna’s “Get Yer T*ts Out” Go Fund Me page can be found here.