Every year the Santa Dash fun run sees a sea of red running for a mile to raise funds for Wakefield Hospice.

The annual Christmas fundraiser will take place on Sunday, December 4, from 9am, starting from and finishing at Wakefield Cathedral.

Entry is £8 per child, £10 per adult and £30 for families (2 adults, 2 children).

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “Come join us and turn Wakefield into a festive spectacle of dashing Santa’s, the more the merrier!"

Every participant will receive a Santa suit and a medal.

There will be music and fun before the start and Santa will be there for photos throughout.

The is pram and wheelchair-friendly and there is no obligation to run – you can jog, walk or jingle all the way.

