Get your Father Christmas hats ready - Wakefield Hospice's Santa Dash is back on this festive season
Festive fundraisers are being encouraged to don Santa suits and dash across Wakefield city centre for charity.
Every year the Santa Dash fun run sees a sea of red running for a mile to raise funds for Wakefield Hospice.
The annual Christmas fundraiser will take place on Sunday, December 4, from 9am, starting from and finishing at Wakefield Cathedral.
Entry is £8 per child, £10 per adult and £30 for families (2 adults, 2 children).
A spokesperson for the hospice said: “Come join us and turn Wakefield into a festive spectacle of dashing Santa’s, the more the merrier!"
Every participant will receive a Santa suit and a medal.
There will be music and fun before the start and Santa will be there for photos throughout.
The is pram and wheelchair-friendly and there is no obligation to run – you can jog, walk or jingle all the way.
For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.wakefieldhospice.org/support-us/events/santa-dash/.