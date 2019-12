A car showroom in Castleford is hosting free ice skating sessions ahead of Christmas.

Motorpoint Castleford, on Whistler Drive near Junction 32 and Xscape, will host the activities Saturday, December 21 between 9am and 6pm, and Sunday, December 22 between 10am and 5pm.

The company has raised £25,000 for the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract since 2016.