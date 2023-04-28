News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Get your skates on! Wakefield's roller derby team is ready to roll out spring tournament

Wakefield’s roller derby team set to hold its annual spring tournament at Lightwaves Community Trust this weekend.

By Shawna Healey
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Wakey Wheeled Cats Roller Derby will hold its second tournament since the Covid-19 pandemic on Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 3pm.

There will be four teams, Daisy Me Rollin’, What in Carnation, Daffo-Kills, and Not-So-Sweet Peas participating on the day.

Skaters will need to have skated previously in at least three officiated scrims or games to take part.

Wakey Wheeled Cats Roller Derby is set to hold its annual spring tournament this weekend (Saturday, April 29).Wakey Wheeled Cats Roller Derby is set to hold its annual spring tournament this weekend (Saturday, April 29).
Team captain, Danielle, Millea, said: “Our team has existed in Wakefield since 2009 and this will be our second tournament since lockdown in 2020.

"We’ve put this tournament on as a lot of local teams are still building their teams back up. This will be a good chance for people to come and skate.”

The next recruitment drive for players will take place in June or July. To keep up to date, visit: https://www.facebook.com/WakeyWheeledCats

Wakefield woman shares experiences with living with MS for MS Awareness Week
