Wakey Wheeled Cats Roller Derby will hold its second tournament since the Covid-19 pandemic on Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 3pm.

There will be four teams, Daisy Me Rollin’, What in Carnation, Daffo-Kills, and Not-So-Sweet Peas participating on the day.

Skaters will need to have skated previously in at least three officiated scrims or games to take part.

Team captain, Danielle, Millea, said: “Our team has existed in Wakefield since 2009 and this will be our second tournament since lockdown in 2020.

"We’ve put this tournament on as a lot of local teams are still building their teams back up. This will be a good chance for people to come and skate.”

