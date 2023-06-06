Get your skates on! Wakey Wheeled Cats purring after toppling leaders in Five Nations Roller Derby Tournament
Wakey Wheeled Cats competed in Tier 4 (East) of the Five Nations Roller Derby Tournament, in Stoke-on-Trent, which brings together teams from across the UK and Ireland.
The Wakefield club had just one per cent chance of winning against high-flying Essex team Killa Hurtz, according to the outcome prediction from Flat Track Stats.
For every nine points Wakey scored, Killa Hurtz were expected to score 46.
But against all the odds, the Wheeled Cats pulled off a 244 to 78 victory.
Captain of the team, Amber Shaw (known as Amber Violence on the rink), said: “The cats and I are ecstatic to bring home an unexpected win at our recent Five Nations Roller Derby championship game against Killa Hurtz with a score of 244-78.
"Wakey Wheeled Cats is Wakefield's first and only roller derby team, formed in 2009. Roller derby is a really fun contact sport that provides a safe inclusive space for all local women.
“The team has grown from six original members to currently 45. Fancy a go? Follow our Facebook page for recruitment events in July.”
Also in the tournament were Railtown Loco Rollers from Crewe; Birmingham Roller Derby and Stoke City Rollers.
A recruitment drive for roller derby players will take place next month. For details visit: https://www.facebook.com/WakeyWheeledCats