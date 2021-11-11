Ghostly goings-on at 30, East Drive, Pontefract - Is this the infamous Black Monk?
A paranormal investigator captured a photograph of what he believes could be the infamous Black Monk of 30, East Drive, Pontefract.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 11:45 am
Baz Woodhouse of Doncaster-based BW-Investigations took the photo when he was staying at the house with fellow ghost hunters
TV show Most Haunted voted it most haunted house in Britain and it is said to be possessed by the spirit of a monk from a nearby Cluniac monastery.
He first appeared in the late-1960s and terrorised the Pritchard family until they moved out and the house remained empty for many years before being turned into an unlikely tourist attraction.