Giant ovarian tumour with hair and teeth removed from 16-month-old labrador

Measuring 17cm diameter at its widest, the unusual growth was successfully removed from labrador Lola at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield.

Lola’s worried owner, Tracey O’Shea, said: “We first realised there was an issue with Lola when she went for a health check.

“We were very upset when we heard she had a tumour because she was so young and active, plus we’d lost our previous dog to cancer.”

Lola recovered very well from anaesthesia and surgery and should make a full recovery.

The operation at Paragon to remove the tumour was led by soft tissue surgeon David Barker, with pre- and post-operative support from the internal medicine, diagnostic imaging, anaesthesia and soft tissue surgery teams.

David said: “The large mass was palpable in the abdomen, and we confirmed its origin via a CT scan.

The mass originated in the right ovary. Surgery was performed to remove the large mass along with her other ovary and her uterus.

“It was an ovarian tumour called a teratoma, which is where the ovarian tissue begins to abnormally develop some bizarre things like bone, hair, and teeth.

“It was a challenging surgery to remove, simply because of its size but it was a very successful outcome. Lola recovered very well from anaesthesia and surgery and should make a full recovery.”