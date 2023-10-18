News you can trust since 1852
Giant pumpkin that needs two people to carry it helping to raise money for Pontefract hospice

A giant pumpkin that needs two people to carry it has been put on display at a Pontefract pub, with regulars being invited to guess its weight for charity.
By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:34 BST
Sean Carter and his fellow allotment holder John Rushton have grown a massive pumpkin which is on displaty in the Robin hood pub in Pontefact. Picture Scott MerryleesSean Carter and his fellow allotment holder John Rushton have grown a massive pumpkin which is on displaty in the Robin hood pub in Pontefact. Picture Scott Merrylees
Lee Ward, landlord at the Robin Hood Inn, Pontefract, has been handed the pumpkin by regular Sean Carter.

The pumpkin is on display at the pub throughout October and is the subject of a guess the weight competition, with entries costing £1 and the proceeds going to the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.

Lee said: "Sean has an allotment and every year he tries to nurture as big a pumpkin as he can.

"Last year I think it was ten-and-a-half stone. This one's bigger.

"It took two of us to get in here. It's a magnificent beast.

"It's the weight of a full grown adult, put it that way.

"It had to sit in a wheelbarrow and we brought it in through the back door.

"It's been in display about two weeks now and everybody walks in and just says 'is that real?', 'that can't be real!', and I just say 'believe me, it's real'.

"We've had to put a sign up saying 'please don't attempt to pick it up', not just for health and safety reasons but also, it's that heavy, when it gets dropped back down it's damaging the skin on the underside."

Lee says he hasn't decided what will happen to the pumpkin once the competition has finished.

"They asked me at the hospice whether the winner gets the pumpkin - I don't know what they'd do with it," he said.

"Unless you could make something out of pumpkins and then freeze it, it'd last you for a year!

"I don't know what I'm going to do with it, but there has been a competition prize donated by one of the breweries who supply us of a beer hamper and a brewery tour."

