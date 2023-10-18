Sean Carter and his fellow allotment holder John Rushton have grown a massive pumpkin which is on displaty in the Robin hood pub in Pontefact. Picture Scott Merrylees

Lee Ward, landlord at the Robin Hood Inn, Pontefract, has been handed the pumpkin by regular Sean Carter.

The pumpkin is on display at the pub throughout October and is the subject of a guess the weight competition, with entries costing £1 and the proceeds going to the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee said: "Sean has an allotment and every year he tries to nurture as big a pumpkin as he can.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Last year I think it was ten-and-a-half stone. This one's bigger.

"It took two of us to get in here. It's a magnificent beast.

"It's the weight of a full grown adult, put it that way.

"It had to sit in a wheelbarrow and we brought it in through the back door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been in display about two weeks now and everybody walks in and just says 'is that real?', 'that can't be real!', and I just say 'believe me, it's real'.

"We've had to put a sign up saying 'please don't attempt to pick it up', not just for health and safety reasons but also, it's that heavy, when it gets dropped back down it's damaging the skin on the underside."

Lee says he hasn't decided what will happen to the pumpkin once the competition has finished.

"They asked me at the hospice whether the winner gets the pumpkin - I don't know what they'd do with it," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unless you could make something out of pumpkins and then freeze it, it'd last you for a year!