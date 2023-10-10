Glasshoughton BP services set to be expanded to with new take away and shop despite traffic objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Council has granted outline planning permission for the development of the premises in Glasshoughton.

Eighteen residents and two local councillors objected to the plans, saying the area is already overdeveloped and would create a traffic hazard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council officers have approved the scheme “in principle”, subject to a full planning application being submitted.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council has granted outline planning permission for a new takeaway and shop to be built next to the BP garage on Park Road, Glasshoughton.

It involves building on a parcel of land next to the services on Park Road.

An objection from one resident said: “The traffic already queues out of the garage onto the main road at peak periods. This would block the access and egress to the proposed development.

“There are already enough takeaways in this area and passing these plans would be against the council’s own health and well-being aims.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another objector said: “We already have Aldi, plus the BP garage which is open 24 hours and we now also have a Lidl on this road.

“The pollution from these vehicles is detrimental to residents of this area.

“There is already a degree of noise, littering and pollution from the service station.

“This project, I think, will only make matters worse for residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Wallis and Denise Jeffery, councillors for Castleford Central and Glasshoughton ward, also objected.

The said the site is “extremely busy and is already over developed”.

They also said the local road network is “extremely hazardous” and the scheme would cause further problems for residents of Park Road, who already have difficulty getting out of their homes to join the main road.

Approval was granted with a recommendation that the operating hours of the new businesses are restricted to 7am to 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BP propose creating eight extra parking spaces on the site, which a highways officer said “would be sufficient to meet anticipated parking demand”.

A report says: “Vehicular access to the site would be via the adjacent fuel station and a dedicated car park is shown on the plans which would ensure that vehicles pull off from Park Road and not cause an obstruction.