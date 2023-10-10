Glasshoughton BP services set to be expanded to with new take away and shop despite traffic objections
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wakefield Council has granted outline planning permission for the development of the premises in Glasshoughton.
Eighteen residents and two local councillors objected to the plans, saying the area is already overdeveloped and would create a traffic hazard.
Council officers have approved the scheme “in principle”, subject to a full planning application being submitted.
It involves building on a parcel of land next to the services on Park Road.
An objection from one resident said: “The traffic already queues out of the garage onto the main road at peak periods. This would block the access and egress to the proposed development.
“There are already enough takeaways in this area and passing these plans would be against the council’s own health and well-being aims.”
Another objector said: “We already have Aldi, plus the BP garage which is open 24 hours and we now also have a Lidl on this road.
“The pollution from these vehicles is detrimental to residents of this area.
“There is already a degree of noise, littering and pollution from the service station.
“This project, I think, will only make matters worse for residents.”
Tony Wallis and Denise Jeffery, councillors for Castleford Central and Glasshoughton ward, also objected.
The said the site is “extremely busy and is already over developed”.
They also said the local road network is “extremely hazardous” and the scheme would cause further problems for residents of Park Road, who already have difficulty getting out of their homes to join the main road.
Approval was granted with a recommendation that the operating hours of the new businesses are restricted to 7am to 11pm.
BP propose creating eight extra parking spaces on the site, which a highways officer said “would be sufficient to meet anticipated parking demand”.
A report says: “Vehicular access to the site would be via the adjacent fuel station and a dedicated car park is shown on the plans which would ensure that vehicles pull off from Park Road and not cause an obstruction.
“In addition, Park Road is subject to double yellow lines ensuring that vehicles do not park on street.”