Go behind the scenes at Wakefield's Fieldhead Hospital as part of Heritage Open Days

Fieldhead Hospital

Fieldhead Hospital opened in the 1970s meaning people can step back in time to experience the food, music and images of the decade that changed Britain. The family-friendly 1970s themed event at the Mental Health Museum within the hospital grounds on September 17 will explore the first 50 years of Fieldhead Hospital's history with guided tours and craft activities. Find out how mental health care has evolved and discover the stories of people who have worked at and accessed services at Fieldhead through a unique and thought-provoking collection.

There will also be a guided walk entitled Discover Wakefield - a City of Sculpture and Public Art, held on September 11.

Join Wakefield Civic Society President, Kevin Trickett MBE for a walk looking at art and sculpture visible in and around the city centre. See all sorts of artwork from specially commission sculptures, statures, monuments and decorative architectural details as you walk around the city centre.

Both events are part of the national Heritage Open Days, brought to you by the National Trust, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and run by thousands of local organisations and volunteers.

More than 4,500 venues, activities and events will welcome visitors next month as England’s largest festival of history and culture returns. The events give everyone free access to hidden places and new experiences.

From museums, galleries and stately homes to science labs, industrial units, and even graveyards, HODs offer local people a chance to see another side to their communities, including places that aren’t normally open to the public.

This year’s theme – Astounding Inventions – puts the spotlight on the pioneers whose creations we couldn’t live without and the inventors whose work has been overlooked.

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days Marketing & Projects Manager said: “The festival is just around the corner and it is fantastic to see that our community is putting on a staggering 4,500+ events, with more than 500 focusing on our Astounding Inventions theme. Whether it’s a doorstep discovery, a local curiosity, a world-famous attraction or a one-of-a-kind experience - there really is something for everyone this year.”

Every one of the HODs events can be found in the online festival directory – search for activities by location or event type.

The festival’s appeal lies in its varied line-up and commitment to free access to heritage and culture. Last year, 39% of visitors to HODs events said they hadn’t been to a heritage site in the previous 12 months. Almost two-thirds (74%) said they would visit sites more regularly.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People's Postcode Lottery, says: “The history of the places where we live and work are what shape us and through their support for the festival, our players help people to connect with those places, and each other. Our players have raised over £4.4 million to support the National Trust to date and we’re looking forward to seeing lots of visitors coming together to enjoy shared experiences again this year.”

All Heritage Open Days are free, including access to many sites that usually charge for admission or don’t normally open to the public.