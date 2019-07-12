Going twice around the World

Accord Multi Academy Trust’s schools united in support of Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice’s Around the World campaign to raise £1,632.

Horbury, Ossett, Middlestown and Horbury, held non-uniform days, sporting events and dedicated PE lessons, in which students collectively walked, ran and skipped a total of 2,354 miles. This figure will go towards the charity’s regional total, of 48,000 miles – twice around the world.

Ryan Grint, Regional Fundraiser at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone within the Accord Multi Academy Trust for getting behind Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice this summer.

“We’ve seen students engage in fundraising in a variety of ways, from running to non-uniform days, and together they have helped to raise some vital funds which will go towards supporting local children living with life shortening conditions, and their families, here in West Yorkshire.”

Year 6 pupils from Horbury Primary Academy spoke on behalf of the Trust’s pupils; “We had fun taking part in this important cause to raise money for children less fortunate than us.

“We have done lots of activities to try to travel as many miles as possible and we are proud of how far around the world we got.”