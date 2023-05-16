News you can trust since 1852
GPs in Wakefield: Chapelthorpe Medical Centre in Sandal to host caring and friendship group at the end of the month

A Wakefield clinic is hosting a meeting for people in the community to share experiences of using local health and social care services.

By Shawna Healey
Published 16th May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Chapelthorpe Medical Centre Practice will hold its next caring and friendship group on Tuesday, May 30.

The meeting will be held at the GP surgery in Sandal from 10am to noon and will feature a guest speaker from Turning Point Talking Therapies.

Visitors are encouraged to meet in the reception from 9.45am.

Chapelthorpe Medical Centre is set to hold its caring and friendship group at the end of the month.
Chapelthorpe Medical Centre is set to hold its caring and friendship group at the end of the month.
Light refreshments will be served and all are welcome.

Related topics:Wakefield