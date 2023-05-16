Chapelthorpe Medical Centre Practice will hold its next caring and friendship group on Tuesday, May 30.

The meeting will be held at the GP surgery in Sandal from 10am to noon and will feature a guest speaker from Turning Point Talking Therapies.

Visitors are encouraged to meet in the reception from 9.45am.

