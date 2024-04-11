Grade-II listed Wakefield city centre cocktail bar to be converted into flats
The plans are for the former Velvet Bar at 12 Market Street, which previously operated as nightclubs Grand Central, Foundation, Mulberry and Mook.
Wakefield Council has approved listed building consent for the change of use, which will mean the building is converted into 13 apartments with secure cycle parking and bin store area.
The address is a Grade II listed building that is located within the upper Westgate conservation area.
The site is made up of two linked buildings fronting onto Market Street and Albion Court.
It includes a former chapel that faces out onto Market Street.
A heritage statement submitted to Wakefield Council said ‘minor’ changes to the building are proposed, including building some of the homes in the roof space and adding dormer-style windows.
The council’s cafe officer report says: “The heritage statement concludes that there would be a degree of less than substantial harm, it is considered that this is minor and the key elements contributing to the architectural significance of the building will be maintained.”
The report concluded: “The proposed works would result in less than substantial harm to the listed building and there are clear public benefits that weigh in favour of the proposal including bringing the building into its optimum viable use and prolonging its long term future.
“Given the above, it is concluded that the proposal would preserve the special historic interest of the Grade II listed building.”