Grand Day Out: The beach, mini golf, and craft sessions return to Wakefield and Castleford this summer

The seaside is coming to Wakefield and Castleford this summer as the popular Grand Day Out returns.
By Shawna Healey
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

Wakefield Council is hosting a series of free ‘Grand Days Out’ in various locations across the district in August, with free activities, delicious food and some showstopping entertainment.

There'll be family fun including a giant sandpit and beach-themed activities that will bring seaside cheer, as well as mini golf and craft workshops inspired by artworks found in the Hepworth Wakefield for children to enjoy.

A spokesperson for The Grand Day Out, said: “Join us in August as we bring A Grand Day Out to various locations across the district.

The beach returns to Wakefield, Castleford, and South Elmsall this summer as part of Wakefield Council's Grand Day Out.The beach returns to Wakefield, Castleford, and South Elmsall this summer as part of Wakefield Council's Grand Day Out.
"Expect full days of free family fun including a giant sandpit and seaside activities that will bring that beach cheer. Test your putting skills with crazy golf, build a sand castle in the giant sand pit and join The Hepworth Wakefield learning team for outdoor creative play.

"Stack, build, experiment, draw and play with activities inspired by artworks in the gallery.”

A Grand Day Out will be in Castleford Friday, August 11 and Saturday August 12 from 10am to 4pm, South Elmsall on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 from 10am to 4pm, and Wakefield on Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26 from 10am to 4pm.

You can expect the beach, mini golf, and craft sessions inspired by The Hepworth Wakefield.You can expect the beach, mini golf, and craft sessions inspired by The Hepworth Wakefield.
