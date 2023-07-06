Wakefield Council is hosting a series of free ‘Grand Days Out’ in various locations across the district in August, with free activities, delicious food and some showstopping entertainment.

There'll be family fun including a giant sandpit and beach-themed activities that will bring seaside cheer, as well as mini golf and craft workshops inspired by artworks found in the Hepworth Wakefield for children to enjoy.

A spokesperson for The Grand Day Out, said: “Join us in August as we bring A Grand Day Out to various locations across the district.

"Expect full days of free family fun including a giant sandpit and seaside activities that will bring that beach cheer. Test your putting skills with crazy golf, build a sand castle in the giant sand pit and join The Hepworth Wakefield learning team for outdoor creative play.

"Stack, build, experiment, draw and play with activities inspired by artworks in the gallery.”

A Grand Day Out will be in Castleford Friday, August 11 and Saturday August 12 from 10am to 4pm, South Elmsall on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 from 10am to 4pm, and Wakefield on Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26 from 10am to 4pm.