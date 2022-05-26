Grant cash totalling £250,000 to be shared among 17 Wakefield groups

Charity Wakefield and District Health and Community Support (WDHCS) will be splitting the cash among groups in need after inviting them to pitch their plans in return for grant funding.

Kath Lindley, chief executive officer of WDHCS said: “We are committed to levelling up the health of people across Wakefield district and reducing disparities, not only through funding, but more widely through our funding partnerships.

“For this grant round majority of bids came from areas with the highest deprivation in the southeast of the district. Key themes emerged around mental health, social isolation and children and young people.

Cash boost: Open Country walking group for people with disabilities.

“These bids have mirrored the early findings of our ‘What’s Up Wakefield District’ research project and the three areas of priority need: households on the edge, children and young people and connectivity."

The recipients:

1) Bronte Barbarians ARLFC (Castleford) - The grant will pay for equipment to assist in physical training sessions, coach training for two ex-players, and first aid training for volunteers and coaches.

2) Bring Me to Life CIC - The grant will be used to pay for core staffing costs to continue the project focused on women’s wellbeing.

The Pontefract Collieries Pirates team made up of players with disabilities, will benefit from the cash.

3) Kidz Aware - The grant will be used to deliver an extension of existing services, supporting families via regular telephone support, and working directly with a group of families whose children are experiencing thoughts of self-harm and suicide.

4) Kinsley & Fitzwilliam Learning & Community Centre - The grant will provide vital repairs to the hall floor, so that they can continue to offer a wide range of services.

5) Reflections Yorkshire CIC (working with Gasped) - The grant will extend an existing project supporting 40+ vulnerable men aged 16+ in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, and other risk factors, across the Wakefield district.

6) MJ Languages - Polish Community Centre CIC - The funding will pay for running costs of the organisation, which helps people in Polish and other Eastern European communities in the Wakefield district.

7) Leeds Gypsy and Traveller Exchange - The grant will fund two key workers to the Gypsy and Traveller community based on Heath Common.

8) Pontefract Collieries - The grant will cover core costs for renovating one of the buildings, so that it can be used by people of all abilities and a boxing gym.

9) Five Towns Veterans - To grant will cover core costs for the running of the veteran’s centre at Featherstone, and the drop-in centre in Castleford Library for one year.

10) Open Country - The grant will be used to extend the existing walking group, so that people of all abilities can take part.

11) Grow Wakefield - The grant will be used to support the co-ordination of volunteers, working across 13 community allotment gardens, with 120 plots, each running their own edible gardening clubs.

12) Soup 4 Em (South Kirkby) - The grant will be used for one years’ running costs, including attracting, and training more volunteers, volunteer expenses, fuel, perishable items needed to supplement donations for the hot drinks, meals and food parcels, cleaning materials.

13) Disability Sport Yorkshire - The grant will support running costs for the Denshaw centre and provide some staffing costs.

14) Community Media CIC - The grant will deliver a multimedia project to make sure the voices of marginalised communities are heard.

15) Homestart Wakefield District - The grant will cover core costs of a service co-ordinator and part-time administrator who will co-ordinate the delivery of a range of Homestart activities.

16) Wakefield District Sight Aid - The grant would be used to cover core costs, including a contribution to the Outreach Manager post.