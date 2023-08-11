Great British Bake Off star and motorhome fan Karen Wright will join renowned Yorkshire chef Steph Moon on the Great Holiday Home Show Cookery Stage at the event, which runs from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10.

Karen, from Wakefield, was one of 12 contestants on the Great British Bake Off in 2018 and says she loves baking while she's away on holiday.

She will be giving her top tips for baking in a caravan and demonstrating recipes from her new book "Meals on the Move”.

Karen Wright

Karen said: “Anything can and does happen in caravans and motorhomes.

"My caravan now doubles as my prep kitchen when I work at food festivals. It's fantastic, as I have everything I need and get all the benefits of campsite life.

"Fresh air, changes of scenery, companionship, solitude - we all have our own reasons why we enjoy living our dreams, and for me the list is long.

"I look forward to sharing my top tips at the Great Holiday Home Show next month.”

Steph Moon

Multi award-winning consultant chef Steph Moon will host the cookery theatre throughout the three days of the show.

She said: “I am really looking forward to this brand-new show.

"Having stayed in many holiday homes and now owning my own camper van, I am a huge fan of this lifestyle.

"Cooking in a confined space has its challenges. Karen and I look forward to showing you how tasty, easy and fun this can be.”

Alongside the cookery theatre, there will be the Great Holiday Home Stage hosted by TV presenter Christine Talbot.

Special guests include Matt Baker MBE, adventurer Andy Torbet, YouTube motorhome family the Roaming Radfords, and Peter Wright from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet.

The show will include the latest models of holiday homes, caravans and motorhomes and all aspects of life exploring the great outdoors.

It is the biggest outdoor show of its type in the UK, with 227 holiday homes and 140 caravans/motorhomes on display.

Tickets are on sale now for the show, with Andy Torbet appearing on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9, along with Peter Wright.

The Roaming Radfords will be on all three days, while TV presenter Matt Baker will be on stage on Sunday, September 10.

Hall 1 of the Yorkshire Event Centre will feature an e-bike testing arena with brands such as Shark Ebikes, MiRider and Estarli. Visitors will have the opportunity to try out the latest models.

Also in Hall 1 are a variety of holiday parks, companies who specialise in pet products, and food and drink stands.

Hall 2 will be become the Leisure World Shopping Village with trade stands from some of the industry’s biggest brands such as Isabella, Sunncamp, Bradcot, Groves and Crespo.

The Great Holiday Home Show will also have bands playing and lots of options for food and drink.