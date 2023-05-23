The project will form part of the Great Science Share, an award-winning campaign that invites five to 14-year-olds to share their own scientific questions and investigations, to raise the profile of science in schools and communities, and to be inspired into science and engineering.

More than 160 children from nine Star Multi Academy Trust primary schools across Kellington, South Milford, Selby, Church Fenton, York, Sherburn-in-Elmet, Monk Fryston, Saxton and Tadcaster will take part in the debate, which will be held on Tuesday June 13 at The Education Exchange in Knottingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With funding support from the Primary Science Teaching Trust (PSTT) cluster programme, each of the participating schools has spent the last few months learning about their chosen invention in a range of activities, projects, investigations and experiences.

Nine primary schools from across Yorkshire will gather to take part in a science debate in Knottingley as part of The Great Science Share.

Ian Yapp, CEO of STAR Multi Academy Trust, said: “This is a fantastic initiative that really brings learning to life. As a trust we are always looking for exciting ways to engage the children, especially with science, and last year’s debate around the most important animal of all proved a huge success.

“Everyone has so enjoyed conducting the research and we’re very much looking forward to this special sharing event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad