Permission has been granted for the construction of two new homes in Stanley.

The application approved by the council was submitted by Pro Arc Welding, and includes plans to demolish existing industrial buildings to make way for up to three residential dwellings on the land at 561 Aberford Road.

The properties would each have between three and four bedrooms.

The application notes that the homes would be close to schools and shops, with regular bus links to Leeds and Wakefield.