An application to put the 1.9m bronze statue on permanent display attracted 66 letters of objection, with people claiming it offends the Christian faith.

Wakefield Council has approved the scheme, saying “religion is not a material planning consideration”.

The sculpture, by Wakefield-born artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, will be placed near to the cathedral and the entrance to The Ridings shopping centre.

Planning permission has been granted to build a controversial Amazon love god statue near to Wakefield Cathedral.

It is one of five pieces of artwork planned for a Government-funded £1m sculpture trail through the city centre.

Recommending the scheme for approval, an officer’s report states: “In the artist’s words, the sculpture celebrates disability, northern working-class heritage and popular culture, through cutting edge technologies and brightly coloured, large scale, humorous but challenging art.

“Themes incorporated include love, loss, hope, family, caring for others, climate change and the environment.”

One objector to the scheme wrote: “I strongly object to this piece of sculpture being placed in the cathedral precinct and in particular to its sitting so close to the cathedral itself.

“It is at best insensitive and at worst a deliberate attempt to mock Christianity, the cathedral and all it stands for.”

Mr Wilshire-Mills has previously described how the work was inspired by a painting of Victorian conservationist Charles Waterton capturing a caiman, the love story of his mum and dad and his own connections with the city.

Waterton has strong links to the city and was a sponsor of Wakefield Museum.

The application was approved by officers rather than the council’s planning and highways committee.

The committee chair and deputy chair granted authority for the scheme to determined under “officer delegated powers”.

The officer’s report says: “Objections focus around the religious aspects of the cathedral but religion is not a material planning consideration.”

It adds: “The overall design and appearance of the sculpture is highly detailed and visually interesting.

“It will provoke opinions and discussions.