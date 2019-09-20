Green light given to convert former barn into bed and breakfast

Permission has been granted for the conversion of a barn into a bed and breakfast in Pontefract.

The unit, at Park Grange Farm, will be transformed into 13 holiday lets, in partnership with Pontefract Golf Course.

The application notes that accommodation in Pontefract at present is “somewhat sparse”.

It is hoped that the lets will be utilised by visitors to the golf course and the race course.

Details on the appearance of the units have yet to be confirmed, but will need to be approved prior to construction.