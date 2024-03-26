Groucho Bretton: Political leaders say A-list celeb venue will put Wakefield ‘on the map’
It was revealed earlier this month how the owners of the famous private members’ club in London will be expanding to Yorkshire in 2026.
The new venue, famed for its list of A-list celebrity members, will be in the grade II listed building in the heart of the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.
Councillors welcome the venture as they discussed the scheme at a full council meeting.
Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “It seems to have caught national interest.
“Fifteen years ago we sold Bretton Hall and it has been waiting for a developer to come forward and do something with it.
“Now they have announced that the Groucho hotel is going to be the first of its kind out of London.
“I must admit being a bit of a Luddite because I hadn’t heard of the Groucho, but it seems to have caused a stir across the country.
“I am sure we can all look forward to that.
“It really will put Wakefield on the map.”
The new venue, to be called Groucho Bretton, will have 40 bedrooms and be open to non-members.
Established on Soho’s Dean Street in 1985, The Groucho has boasted members including Noel Gallagher, Melvyn Bragg, Rachel Weisz, Lily Allen and Stephen Fry.
The project has been put together by Groucho owners Artfarm and Yorkshire real estate investor Rushbond Group.
They have an agreement in place with Wakefield Council to develop the site with the support of the sculpture park.
Bretton Hall housed an art college for almost 60 years before it closed in 2007.
Michael Graham, cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “It really will be great to see Bretton Hall brought back to life.
“I know Bretton Hall means a lot to people in this district.
“A lot of people went throughout their life for education.
“To see such a prestigious brand coming to Wakefield says a lot about this district and what we already have to offer.
“We are getting a piece of the action and it is exciting times.”
The project has also been welcome by Wakefield MP and Bretton Hall graduate Simon Lightwood.
He said: “As a Bretton Hall graduate, it is wonderful to see new life breathed into the site, where I spent many happy years.
“A huge Wakefield welcome to Groucho.
“That this is their first permanent site outside of London is a ringing endorsement of Wakefield’s attraction as a tourist destination – and as a place for businesses to invest.
“I look forward to booking my stay!”