Group gifts Wakefield riding charity painting of young horse who died unexpectedly

Zach, a 16-year-old male horse, was put to sleep by vets after he sustained an injury whilst playing in the yard on Tuesday, September 20.

Service users of Newhaven low secure learning disability service had got to know Zach over the past 12 months whilst volunteering at the stables to gain a horse care qualification.

As a kind gesture, they did a painting of Zach and gifted this to Carol Blake, Centre Manager at Wakefield RDA, who said she was overwhelmed with emotions and grateful for their kindness and hard work.

An NHS group who uses RDA Wakefield painted a portrait of Zach in memory of the horse.

One Newhaven service user, said: “Going to the stables is the highlight of my week, it makes me forget any issues I have going on and I feel completely relaxed and free.

“The RDA gives me something to feel proud of and has made me feel positive about my future because I now know I’d like to work with horses in the future.

"Due to my restricted mobility, I was unsure about going at first, but the RDA always make me feel safe and shown me how much love I now have for horses.”

Another said: “Zach was a lovely friendly boy who I enjoyed grooming and taking for walks around the arena, he was my favourite horse because I liked his colour. I will miss bringing him apples to feed him in my sessions.”

One added: “After the sad news of Zach’s passing, we wanted to make something in memory of him so I did a painting with my OT assistant in the art room and gave this to the RDA so they could put it up somewhere so he’s always with them. We have kept our own copies too so we can always remember him.”

Carol said: “The group visits the centre once a week and did a lot of work with Zach.

"We are really touched by the gesture, the likeness is incredible.

“Zach was quite young, he was in good health and would have had many more years with us.